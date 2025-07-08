Gold prices plunge in Pakistan

KARACHI: On July 8, 2025, gold prices in Pakistan saw a sharp drop, following a similar downward trend in the international market.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,500 per tola, bringing it down to Rs353,000. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold declined to Rs302,640.

Meanwhile, the silver rates remained unchanged as one tola priced at Rs3,871.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also saw decline by Rs2,143 to Rs 302,640 from Rs. 304,783 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs.1,964 to Rs.277,430 from Rs. 279,394

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.30 and Rs.25 to Rs.3,841 and Rs.3,293 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $25 to $3,310 from $3,335, whereas that of silver declined by $0.30 to $36.57, the Association reported.

Gold has long held dual significance — cherished for its aesthetic and cultural value in jewelry, and respected as a cornerstone of secure investment strategies.

Amidst rising inflation, fluctuating currency values, and market instability, both individual and institutional investors have intensified their focus on gold to safeguard wealth and mitigate risks.

In recent years, access to gold investments has significantly broadened with the emergence of digital trading platforms, gold-backed ETFs, and mobile financial services, allowing even small-scale investors in the Gulf region to participate in precious metals markets with ease.

The current upward trend in gold prices indicates sustained demand and signals a heightened sense of caution across global markets.

As long as economic and geopolitical pressures remain unresolved, experts predict that the appetite for gold as a dependable financial shield will likely persist.