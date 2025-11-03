Gold rates surge today in Pakistan — November 3, 2025

Fluctuation in gold rates in Pakistan continues. On Monday, 3 November 2025, once again, the gold price in local and international markets has been recorded significantly high.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of per tola gold has risen by Rs.1,300, reaching at Rs.423,862. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs.1,115, now being sold at Rs.363,393.

The rise was also witnessed in the international market, where the price of gold climbed by $13 per ounce, bringing it to $4,015.

Experts attribute the increase to fluctuations in the value of the domestic currency against the U.S dollar and the upward movement of global gold prices.

It is to be noted that, traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold tends to gain value during times of inflation, political instability, and economic uncertainty.

For centuries, gold has been used as a currency and wealth, and when investors feel uncertain about other assets, they often buy gold.

Last year, Pakistan revised its gold pricing mechanism, setting local rates $20 per ounce higher than international market prices.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.