Gold prices remain unchanged in domestic market

KARACHI: The prices of yellow metal remained unchanged in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the gold rates stood the same at Rs 109,250 per tola in the domestic market.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained at Rs 93,664, he added.

In the international market, gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar and lower bond yields amid a mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor concerns about a faster policy tightening, helping the metal rise towards the $1,800 level once again.

According to Reuters, spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,791.2 per ounce by 1234 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday. Most U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Earlier on July 1, gold prices had continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs 500 to Rs 108,500 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to Rs 93,021.