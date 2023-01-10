Gold prices witness decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: Despite an increase in the international market, the domestic price of one-tola and 10-gram gold witnessed a steep decline in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the domestic price of one-tola and 10-gram gold declined by Rs900 and Rs771, respectively.

On Tuesday, one-tola gold price fell by Rs900 to reach Rs181,500 while 10-gram price dipped Rs771 to settle at Rs155,606.

The price of the yellow metal in the international market increased by US$3 and was sold at US$ 1,874, the Jewellers manufacturers reported.

On the other hand, KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend, gaining 296.75 points, a positive change of 0.73 percent, closing at 40,801.51.

A total of 214,346,791 shares were traded during the day as compared to 163,939,925 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.565 billion against Rs 6.890 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 337 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 231 of them recorded gains and 82 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 18,019,410 shares at Rs 4.03 per share Unity Foods Ltd with 17,214,821 shares at Rs 15.03 per share, and Pak Refinery with 14,030,580 shares at Rs 14.11 per share.

