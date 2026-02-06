Gold prices witness sharp decline in Pakistan — February 6, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices recorded a significant decline in Pakistan on Friday, February 6, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs21,400 to Rs507,762 in the local market. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs18,347 to Rs435,324.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola dropped by Rs1,430 to Rs7,825.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $214 to $4,850 per ounce, while silver prices declined by $14.03 to $73.50 per ounce.

Market analysts said that despite the recent drop, the long-term outlook for gold remains bullish due to persistent global economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

The yellow metal has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Beyond its ornamental use, gold has historically served as a safe-haven asset, offering protection during periods of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and financial volatility.

In recent years, gold’s appeal as a safe-haven investment has further strengthened as both institutional and retail investors seek security amid ongoing global economic and political instability.