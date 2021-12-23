Gold prices witness spike in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Thursday registered increase of Rs400 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

After the increase, the rate of per tola of the precious commodity rose to Rs125,650 per tola in Pakistan, all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs107,724 in the local market.

Pakistani rupee inches up

The Pakistani rupee inched higher by three paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic unit closed at Rs178.12 against the greenback, registering appreciation of three paisas compared to the previous close of Rs178.15.

On Wednesday, the rupee had finished at Rs178.15 against the US dollar, touching a new all-time low.

