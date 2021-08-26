Gold rate falls in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold fell by Rs300 per tola in the domestic market on Thursday.

One tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs109,800, according to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold fell to Rs95,135, it said.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,788.31 per ounce in the global market, after failing to capitalize on its break above the key psychological $1,800 level this week, according to Reuters.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,790.50.