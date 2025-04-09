Gold rates in Pakistan witness massive hike

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs.3,000 and was traded at Rs.321,000 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs318,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat in Pakistan also increased by Rs.2,572 to Rs 275,205 from Rs. 272,633 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,358 to Rs.252,280 from Rs 249,922 respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs.3,170 and Rs.2,717 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $30 to $3,040 from $3,010 whereas that of silver remained constant at $30.30, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia were recorded at 4,196 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Wednesday, April 09, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,601. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,200 in Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am April 08, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.