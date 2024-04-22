Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,500 and was sold at Rs.248,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.252,200 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,021 to Rs.213,220 from Rs.216,221 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.195,452 from Rs. 198,202, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.27.86 to Rs.2,357.68.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $2,381 from $2,411, the Association.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) set a new record in the country’s financial history.

Investors rejoiced as the PSX crossed the monumental threshold of 71,500 points for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s economic landscape.

The bullish sentiment was palpable as the KSE-100 index surged over 740 points, catapulting to a record high of 71,650 points, underscoring the resilience and optimism prevalent in the Pakistani financial market.

This remarkable achievement reflects investors’ confidence in the country’s economic prospects and signals robust growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday lost 60.92 points, a slight negative change of 0.09 percent, and closed at 70,483.66 points.