Gold rates dip by Rs3,500/tola in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs.210,800 in the local market on Wednesday, ARY News reported, quoting All Sindh Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs180,727 from Rs 183,728 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs165,666 from Rs 168,416, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,580 from Rs2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs17.15 to Rs2,211.93 from Rs2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $33 to $2,010 against its sale at $2,043 the previous day, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the rupee on Wednesday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.31.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.6 and Rs282.35, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.97 to close at Rs298.90 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).