Gold rates up by Rs300 in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs.211,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs210,800 on the last trading day.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs257 to Rs180,984 from Rs180,727 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs165,902 from Rs165,666.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93 respectively.

Read more: Pakistan likely to sign fresh IMF loan programme

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,013 against its sale at $2,010 the previous day, the Association reported.

On Wednesday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs.210,800 in the local market.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs180,727 from Rs 183,728 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs165,666 from Rs 168,416, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.