Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rates of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.212,400 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs.211,100 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,115 to Rs.182,099 from Rs 180,984 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.166,924 from Rs. 165,902, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,025 against its sale at $2,013 the previous day.

On Thursday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs.211,100 in the local market against its sale at Rs210,800 on the last trading day.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs257 to Rs180,984 from Rs180,727 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs165,902 from Rs165,666.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,013 against its sale at $2,010 the previous day, the Association reported.