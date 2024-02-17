Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.213,200 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 212,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs.182,785 from Rs.182,099 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.167,553 from Rs. 166,924, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs2,550 whereas that of ten ten gram Silver went down by Rs.25.72 to Rs.2,186.21

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,034 from $.2,025, the Association reported.

Earlier, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at US$8,056.5 million after an increase of US$13 million as of 9th February 2024, the SBP said on Thursday.

In a statement, the central bank’s spokesperson said that the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 13,149.1 million during the week ended on 9th February.

The SBP said that out of the total foreign reserves, US$ 5,092.6 million are held by commercial banks as net foreign reserves.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 8,056.5 million