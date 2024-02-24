Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rates of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,000 and was sold at Rs 215,100 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 214,100 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 858 to Rs 184,414 from Rs 183,556 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,046 from Rs 168,260, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,056 from $2,040, the Association reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have dropped to US$ 8,012.8 million after a decrease of US$44 million.

In a statement issued today, the spokesman of the central bank said the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$13,097.8 in the week ended on 16th February 2023 as compared to US$ 13,149.1 million during the week ended on 9th February.

The SBP said its reserves decreased by US$44 million to US$ 8,012.8 million due to debt repayments during the. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks remained at US$ 5,085.0 million.