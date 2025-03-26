Gold rates in Pakistan – 26 March, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Wednesday and was traded at existing rate of Rs.317,800, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 karat gold were also traded at the same prices of Rs 272,462 and Rs.249,765 respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,021 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a drop and stood at 4,234 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,634. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,303 in Saudi Riyal.

The rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 25, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.