Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,700 and was sold at Rs.283,000 on Saturday November 2, 2024 compared to its sale at Rs.284,700 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 1,457 to Rs. 242,627 from Rs.244,084 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 222,408 from Rs. 223,744, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,430 and Rs. 2,940.67, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,735 from $2,752, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs284,700 on Friday November 1, 2024.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,144 to Rs244,084 from Rs246,228 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs223,744 from Rs225,709, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Also read: Gold edges lower as US dollar, yields rise

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs3,430 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs2,940.67.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $25 to $2,752 from $2,777, the Association reported.

It’s worth mentioning here that gold prices edged down on Friday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, but a weak job growth data from the world’s biggest economy prompted analysts to increase bets for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, limiting some losses.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,736.28 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT). Prices fell 1.5% on Thursday as some traders took profit after bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15.

U.S. gold futures settled largely steady at 2,749.2.

A line chart titled “Spot gold price in USD per oz” that tracks the metric over time.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 12,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since December 2020, affected by disruptions from hurricanes and strikes by aerospace factory workers.