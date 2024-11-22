Gold rates continue to hike in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.280,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 278,000, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,143 to Rs.240,483 from Rs. 238,340 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.220,443 from Rs. 218,479.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,450 and Rs.2,957 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,693 from $2,668, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.3,700 and was sold at Rs.278,000 against its sale at Rs.274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.3,172 to Rs.238,340 from Rs. 235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.218,479 from Rs. 215,570.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.200 to Rs.3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.171.47 to Rs.2,957.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $37 to $2,668 from $2,631, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the imports of gold increased by 19.82 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports during July-October (2024-25) were recorded at $10.644 million as compared to the imports of $8.883 million during July-October (2022-23), according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 148 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 138 kilograms last year, showing increase of 6.94 per cent.