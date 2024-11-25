Gold rates witness massive drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased further by Rs 4,300 and was sold at Rs 278,400 on Monday November 25, 2024 against its sale at Rs 182,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.3,657 to Rs.238,683 from Rs. 242,370 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 218,793 from Rs 222,172.

The price of per tola gold declined by Rs 50 to Rs 3,400 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs 42.87 to Rs 2,914.95.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $43 to $2,672 from $2,715, the Association reported.

On November 22, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.280,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 278,000, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,143 to Rs.240,483 from Rs. 238,340 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.220,443 from Rs. 218,479.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,450 and Rs.2,957 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,693 from $2,668, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.3,700 and was sold at Rs.278,000 against its sale at Rs.274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.