Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 275,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 275,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs 600 to Rs 235,940 from Rs 236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 216,278 from Rs 216,828.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,640 from $2,647, the Association reported.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Saudi Arabia experienced a slight decrease on Thursday, November 28, settling at 3,693 Saudi Riyals (SAR).

Additionally, according to forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently SAR 3,169 while the price per ounce of gold is set at SAR 9,858.

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate globally, including in Saudi Arabia, and there may be variations in this information as the prices were last updated at 10:24 AM on November 28, 2024.

Yesterday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.275,900.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,372 to Rs.236,540 from Rs. 235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.216,828 from Rs. 215,571.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,647 from $2,631, the Association reported.