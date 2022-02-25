Gold rate plummet again after huge gain on Thursday

Karachi: The gold rate, Friday, plummeted after experiencing a huge gain of Rs3400 per tola on Thursday.

The gain was the result of the turmoil in the market after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Sindh Sarffa jewellers association, rates for 24kt gold dropped by Rs2800 to settle at Rs1,27,500.

Similarly, the rate for 10-gram slid by Rs2,400 to sell at Rs1,9,311.

The global market also witnessed a drop in gold rates as the prices decreased by $72 to sell at $1900.

It is to be noted that gold prices, amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, had skyrocketed and witnessed an increase of Rs3400 in the local market and sold at Rs1,30,300.

