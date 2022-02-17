Thursday, February 17, 2022
Gold gain continues, rises by Rs600 per tola

The rate for 24kt gold per tola surged by Rs600 rupees to settle at Rs126,350 on Thursday. 

The precious metal also gained by Rs515 per 10-gram and sold at Rs108,325. Gold has surprisingly continued to gain even after PKR’s recovery against the greenback.

Gold rates increased in the international market too as a rise of $30 per ounce was noted. The price for 24kt gold per ounce reached $1886.

Silver Rates

Meanwhile, Silver rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,250.71 per 10 gram.

