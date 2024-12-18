Gold prices edge lower as dollar holds firm

Gold prices edged lower as the dollar held firm on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a key US Federal Reserve decision expected to shape market sentiment and gold’s trajectory by outlining the central bank’s 2025 outlook.

Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $2,637.13 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $2,653.20.

The Fed’s 2025 economic projections and decision are due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), followed by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. EST.

“What markets will truly focus on is the tone set by Jerome Powell. A hawkish stance could drive Treasury yields higher and bolster the dollar, putting downward pressure on gold prices,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

“Conversely, a more cautious tone might provide some support for bullion.”

While markets are pricing in a 99% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut during this meeting, the chances of another reduction in January stand at only 17%. FEDWATCH

Non-yielding gold tends to do well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Traders are also watching out for key U.S. GDP and inflation data due later this week that could further shape expectations around monetary policy.

“I do see the consolidation as a continuation pattern within the longer term uptrend in gold. I think that trend will re-exert itself in the first quarter of 2025,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Grant highlighted that bullion remains underpinned by easing central bank policies, geopolitical tensions, sustained buying by central banks, and rising global political instability.

UBS echoed this sentiment in a note, predicting gold would “build on its gains in 2025.”

The bank emphasized that central banks are likely to continue accumulating gold as they diversify reserves, while heightened demand for hedges could drive inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Spot silver fell 1.1% at $30.19 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.3% to $926.90, while palladium declined 1.3% to $922.19.