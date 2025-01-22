Gold near all-time highs

Gold prices soared to near three-month highs on Wednesday, trading below its record peak, fuelled by a soft dollar and lack of clarity around US President Donald Trump’s policy plans, which investors fear could trigger trade wars and elevate market volatility.

Spot gold added 0.3% to $2,753.79 per ounce as of 9:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT). Prices were at their highest since Oct. 31 when they hit their all-time-high of $2,790.15.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,764.80.

The dollar index (.DXY) dipped to a more-than-three-week low, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies.

“There are uncertainties with proposed tariffs and other things, and gold typically does well when there’s a large or even a moderate amount of uncertainty in the market, it’s a natural place where people gravitate to,” said Ryan McIntyre, Senior Portfolio Manager at Sprott Asset Management.

Trump said his administration was discussing imposing a 10% tariff on goods imported from China on Feb. 1, the same day that he previously said Mexico and Canada could face levies of around 25%.

Gold is often viewed as a haven during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil, but Trump’s proposed policies are broadly regarded as inflationary, potentially compelling the US Federal Reserve to sustain elevated interest rates for an extended period to rein in rising price pressures.

Trump has not provided many details about his proposed tariffs, making investors question the aggressiveness of the move, and the depth of its potential impacts.

“(Trump) has been perhaps just a shade less hawkish on tariffs as feared which helps – less/lower tariffs is taken to indicate lower inflation hence potential for more rate cuts,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $30.68, but hovered near a one-month high hit on Jan. 16.

Platinum rose 0.3% to $946.50 and palladium gained 1.9% to $975.27.