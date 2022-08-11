Thursday, August 11, 2022
Web Desk

Gold rates continue to decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline for the eighth consecutive day as per tola witnessed a decrease of Rs1400 per tola on Thursday.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs1400 to Rs141,700 while the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs1200 to Rs121,485.

The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

Dollar continues downward slide

On the other hand, the greenback continued to shed value against rupee on Thursday and closed at Rs218.88 in the interbank after shedding Rs3.03.

US dollar shed Rs3.03 in the interbank today to close at Rs218, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report.

In open market, the dollar declined by Rs2 and being sold between Rs216 to Rs218.

