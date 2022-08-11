Gold rates continue to decline in Pakistan

The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

On the other hand, the greenback continued to shed value against rupee on Thursday and closed at Rs218.88 in the interbank after shedding Rs3.03.

In open market, the dollar declined by Rs2 and being sold between Rs216 to Rs218.