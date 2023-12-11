Gold rates continue to drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.215,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,600 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 to Rs.184,671 from Rs.184,842 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,282 from Rs. 169,439, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,018 from $.2,024, the Association reported.

In a separate development, earlier Bloomberg reported that the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet on January 11 to consider the final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan programme with Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.16 per cent during the week ending on November 23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed.

According to data released by PBS, the combined index was at 311.78 compared to 308.2 on November 30, 2023, while the index was recorded at 218.52 a year ago, on December 08, 2022.

The yearly SPI has stayed above the 40% mark for the fourth consecutive week, following a noteworthy hike in gas prices.