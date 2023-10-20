Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices continue upward journey in Pakistan as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs2,200 in the domestic market, ARY News reported on Friday.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs208,500, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase of Rs1,886 to trade at Rs 178,755.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,999 per ounce.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,978.17 per ounce by 0332 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 20.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.01 per ounce, but was heading for second weekly rise. Platinum rose 0.1% to $891.88 and palladium climbed 0.3% to $1,116.82.