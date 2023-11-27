Gold rates continue to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs 217,600 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 216,500 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 943 to Rs 186,557 from Rs185,614 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,010146 from Rs 170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs.70 and was sold at Rs.2,620 whereas that of ten gram Silver went up by Rs.60 to2,246.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,030 from $2,022, the Association reported.

Earlier today, the Pakistani rupee recovered against the US dollar in the intraday trading on Monday.

According to forex dealers, the PKR appreciated by Re0.37 and around 10:00 am it was being traded at Rs285 in the interbank market, while the USD is being sold to the importers by banks at Rs285.50.

The local currency was being traded at Rs286.50 in the open market, said forex dealers.

It is pertinent to mention here that reports said IMF executive board is likely to approve the staff-level agreement with Pakistan on December 07.

The IMF executive board meeting will likely be held on December 7 and is expected to consider Pakistan’s case in the meeting.

Sources said that after the approval from IMF’s Executive Board around US$700 million will be available to Pakistan, bringing total disbursements under the program to almost US$1.9 billion.