Gold rates continue to rise in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continue an upward trend as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs1,800 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs148,100, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase by Rs1,543 to trade at Rs 126,972.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee has registered a marginal decline of Rs0.50 against US dollar in the interbank market, extending its losses for second consecutive session.

Read More: PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds Ishaq Dar for strengthening rupee

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs218.38 after losing Rs0.50 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Comments