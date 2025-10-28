Gold rates plunge in Pakistan with biggest single-day drop in years— October 28, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan recorded their sharpest single-day decline in years on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, mirroring a major drop in international markets amid renewed optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal, according to data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs14,000, closing at Rs416,362 compared to Rs430,362 on the previous trading day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs12,003, settling at Rs356,963 against Rs368,966 a day earlier.

The 10-gram 22-karat gold was traded at Rs327,227, witnessing a decrease of Rs11,004 from Rs338,231 a day ago.

In the international market, gold prices tumbled by $140 per ounce, falling to $3,940 from $4,080 previously — marking one of the steepest daily declines in recent months.

Silver prices

Following the downward trend in gold, silver prices also slipped. The rate of silver per tola declined by Rs173, settling at Rs4,924 against Rs5,097 on previous day, while 10-gram silver fell to Rs4,221 from Rs4,369 with a reduction of Rs148.

The price of international silver stood at $46.62, marking a decrease of $1.73 from the previous day’s level of $48.35, the association reported.

According to Reuters and AFP, Gold prices extended losses on Tuesday to a near three-week low, as optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal dented demand for safe-haven bullion, while investors looked forward to major central bank policy announcements this week.

Wall Street stocks ended at fresh records again on Monday over optimism that the US-China trade war was about to ease, with a possible deal in view when presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet later this week.

Major indices in New York charged higher, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finishing at records on the improved sentiment on trade talks. Monday’s buoyant session also featured heady gains by Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta and other tech giants ahead of earnings later this week.

Argentina’s stocks soared more than 20 percent on the back of President Javier Milei’s midterm victory, which saw his party win the biggest amount of votes in weekend legislative elections. The peso also jumped.

European stock markets were muted, reined in by anticipation of interest-rate decisions this week from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, although Spain’s index reached a record high from strong growth and corporate earnings.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.