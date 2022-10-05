Gold rates decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices continued a downward trend in Pakistan as per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs150 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs150 to settle at Rs148,300.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs129 to Rs127,143.

Rupee continues recovery

The rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar rising by approximately Rs1.7 in the interbank market by close.

The local currency closed at Rs223.94 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

