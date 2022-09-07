Gold rates decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices registered a drop in Pakistan as per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs1,050 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the per tola price of gold decreased by Rs1,050 to Rs150,100 in local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs901 to Rs128,686.

Rupee falls further

The US dollar continued its upward trajectory against rupee despite receiving a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.

According to SBP, the US dollar rose by Rs2 in the interbank against the rupee and closed at Rs223.42.

In open market, the US dollar traded between Rs232 and Rs234.

