Gold rates decline today in Pakistan – October 2, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan saw a decline on Thursday, October 2, 2025, following a historic high the previous day, in line with the global market trend, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by Rs2,144, settling at Rs349,603, down from Rs351,747. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold decreased by Rs1,965, now at Rs320,481, compared to Rs322,446 on the previous day.

International rates

In the international market, the gold price also saw a drop of $25, bringing the rate to $3,865 per ounce from the previous day’s $3,890.

Silver prices

On the other hand, silver prices showed a modest gain. The price of 24 karat silver per tola increased by Rs13 to Rs4,839, while 10 grams silver rose by Rs11, reaching Rs4,148.

International silver prices edged up by $0.13, with the new rate recorded at $47.40 per ounce, the association reported.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Regarded as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking stability.

The evolution of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These tools have allowed retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices reflects sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to play a significant role in consumer and investor decision-making. For many, gold is not just a commodity but a trusted method of wealth preservation.

As market volatility grows, tangible assets like gold are increasingly being viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.