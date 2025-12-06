Gold rates decrease in Pakistan — 6 December, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan fell on Saturday, December 6, 2025, in line with a decline in international markets, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rate of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs 2,300, reaching Rs 442,162 compared to Rs 444,462 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs 1,972 to Rs 379,082 from Rs 381,054. The rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also decreased, slipping by Rs 1,808 to Rs 347,504.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $23 to $4,198.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable. Per tola silver held steady at Rs 6,072, while 10 grams of silver stayed unchanged at Rs 5,205. International silver prices also remained firm at $58.00.

Pakistan revised its gold pricing mechanism last year, introducing a system under which domestic rates are set $20 per ounce higher than international prices. This adjustment is meant to account for local market dynamics and premium charges.

Gold maintains its significance as a vital investment and a store of value, particularly in times of economic uncertainty and high inflation. Historically, it has served as a reliable hedge against the depreciating value of fiat currencies.

Investors often turn to gold to diversify their portfolios and mitigate risks associated with market volatility in stocks and bonds. This tangible asset offers a sense of security, especially in economies like Pakistan, where political instability and currency fluctuations are frequent concerns. Its global acceptance ensures high liquidity, making it easy for investors to buy or sell as needed.

Furthermore, gold’s demand is driven not only by investment but also by its extensive use in the jewelry industry and in technological applications. This dual-demand structure provides a robust floor for its price, making it less susceptible to deep, prolonged slumps compared to purely speculative assets.