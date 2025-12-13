Gold rates decrease in Pakistan — December 13, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Saturday, December 13, 2025, a day after hitting an all-time high, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,000, settling at Rs454,262.

Similarly, the rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,715 to Rs387,741, compared to Rs389,456 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $20, falling to $4,299 per ounce from $4,319.

Silver prices

Silver prices also witnessed a downward trend. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs220, settling at Rs6,664.

Gold trends

The expanding availability of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment apps, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets.

These developments are enabling retail investors, especially in the Gulf region, to participate in a market that was once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect continued global demand and increased investor caution amid persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment option. Beyond its value as a commodity, it is widely regarded as a dependable store of wealth and a hedge against inflation.

As volatility in financial markets intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern investment strategies.