Gold rates decrease in Pakistan — December 9, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in line with a drop in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rate of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs1,900, bringing it down to Rs441,862, compared to Rs443,762 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,629 to Rs378,825 from Rs380,454, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold dropped by Rs1,494 to Rs347,268.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $19, settling at $4,195.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged, with per tola silver holding steady at Rs6,102, and 10 grams of silver at Rs5,231. International silver prices were also stable at $58.30.

Gold trends

The growing availability of digital financial tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets.

These developments are enabling retail investors, especially in the Gulf region, to participate in a market that was once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect continued global demand and increased investor caution amid persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment option. Beyond its value as a commodity, it is widely regarded as a dependable store of wealth and a hedge against inflation.

As volatility in financial markets intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern investment strategies.