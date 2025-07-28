Gold rates decrease in Pakistan on July 28, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates have continued to witness decline, with a further dip recorded on Monday, 28 July 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.356,300 on Monday as against its sale at Rs. 356,400 the previous day.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.85 to Rs.305,470 from Rs. 305,555 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down to Rs.280,014. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged and closed at Rs. 3,963 and Rs.3,397 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $1 to $3,336 from $3,337, whereas that of silver remained stagnant and closed at $38.14, the Association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has long been regarded as a stable and reliable investment, particularly during periods marked by inflation, geopolitical tension, and economic uncertainty. Historically serving as both a form of currency and a symbol of wealth, it remains a preferred asset for investors seeking security amidst market volatility.

Read More: US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 28, 2025

The evolution of digital finance, through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading services, and other digital solutions, has significantly expanded access to gold markets. This shift has enabled even small-scale investors, especially in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways previously reserved for institutional players.

Current gold rate fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in the face of unresolved economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the gold rate plays a particularly vital role, shaping investment behaviour and consumer preferences. Amid ongoing economic pressures, tangible assets like gold have gained favour for both ornamental and investment purposes.

For informed decision-making, staying abreast of daily gold rate movements is essential, whether one is investing in bullion or purchasing jewellery.