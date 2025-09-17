Gold rates decrease in Pakistan — September 17, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan fell sharply on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, reversing part of the gains made a day earlier, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24-karat gold per tola declined by Rs2,400, settling at Rs388,600 compared to Tuesday’s all-time high of Rs 391,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 2,058, now standing at Rs 333,161, down from Rs 335,219 a day earlier while the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs 305,408, reflecting a reduction of Rs 1,887 from the previous day’s Rs 307,295.

In the international market, the price of gold also registered a downward trend, falling by $24 to $3,668 per ounce, compared to Tuesday’s $3,692.

Silver rates followed a similar trajectory. The price of 24-karat silver per tola decreased by Rs 109 to Rs 4,387, down from Rs 4,496 the previous day. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs 93, closing at Rs 3,761 as compared to Rs 3,854 on Tuesday.

On the global front, international silver prices declined by $1.09, reaching $41.60 per ounce, down from $42.69.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to maintain its status as a dependable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection from market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to enter a space once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect persistent global demand and underscore investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and ongoing economic uncertainty, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a reliable means of wealth preservation.