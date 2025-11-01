Gold rates decrease in Pakistan — November 1, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Saturday, November 1, 2025, following a downward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs1,600, reaching Rs422,562, compared to Rs424,162 on the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,372, settling at Rs362,278 from Rs363,650 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $16 per ounce, falling to $4,002 from the previous $4,018.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, to engage in what was once a market dominated by institutional players.

The recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and growing investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.