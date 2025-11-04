Gold rates decrease today in Pakistan — November 4, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, following a downward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rates of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 3,500 per tola to Rs 420,362 as compared to Rs 423,862 on the previous trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold came down by Rs 3,001 to Rs 360,392, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs 2,859 to Rs 330,263.

International market

The price of international gold also dipped by $35 to $3,980 per ounce.

Silver rates

Meanwhile, the rate of silver per tola decreased by Rs 130 to Rs 5,022, and the price of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs 112 to Rs 4,305. The international silver price decreased by $1.30 to $47.60 per ounce, the association reported.

Gold trends

The rise of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, to engage in what was once a market dominated by institutional players.

The recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and growing investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.