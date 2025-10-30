Gold rates fall in Pakistan amid global decline — October 30, 2025

Karachi: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Thursday, October 30, 2025, following a downward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of per tola 24 karat gold fell by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs418,862 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs419,862.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs857, closing at Rs359,106, down from Rs359,963 a day earlier, the association said.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-karat silver remained unchanged at Rs5,034 per tola, the APGJSA added.

Silver prices

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.