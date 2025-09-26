Gold rates decrease today in Pakistan - September 26, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates witnessed a decrease in Pakistan on Friday, September 26, 2025, in line with the decline in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 and were sold at Rs395,800 per tola compared to Rs396,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs858 to Rs339,334 against Rs340,192, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold decreased to Rs311,067 from Rs311,854, showing a decline of Rs787.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $10 to $3,740 from $3,750.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs64 to Rs4,599, whereas that of 10 grams decreased by Rs55 to Rs3,942. The international silver price witnessed an increase of $0.64 to $45.00 from $44.36, the association said.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to uphold its reputation as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains a preferred choice for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has significantly expanded access to global gold markets. These advancements have enabled retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to engage in a space that was once largely dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices highlight sustained global demand and reflect investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical tensions.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a crucial role in shaping consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under constant pressure and economic uncertainty lingering, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a dependable means of preserving wealth.