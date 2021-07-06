Gold rates remain stable in domestic market

KARACHI: The prices of yellow metal remained unchanged in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the gold rates stood the same at Rs 109,250 per tola in the domestic market.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained at Rs 93,664, he added.

In the international market, gold prices were up 1% on Tuesday, having risen above the key $1,800 level, once again supported by a weaker dollar, as investors looked to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more insights into policy decision.

According to Reuters, spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,805.51 per ounce by 0905 GMT, after touching its highest since June 17 at $1,808.91.

U.S. gold futures jumped 1.2% to $1,805.20.