Gold rates move up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday registered an increase of Rs300 to Rs 109,959 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs257 to Rs 94,264.

In the international market, gold edged up in choppy trading on Monday as a buoyant U.S. dollar was offset by Treasury yields slumping to their lowest since February.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,815.16 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,812.70.

Elsewhere, silver dropped 1.4% to $25.31 per ounce, platinum fell 1.4% to $1,086.84 and palladium was down 0.7% at $2,612.48.

Read More: US DOLLAR CROSSES RS161 IN INTERBANK MARKET

The United States (US) dollar crossed the Rs161 mark in the interbank currency market on Monday, reaching its highest since January 2021.

The greenback closed at Rs161.48 against the Pakistani rupee, registering appreciation of Rs1.54 over the previous close of Rs159.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).