Gold rates drop in Pakistan — November 20, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Thursday, November 20, 2025, in line with a sharp downturn in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs5,000 to Rs426,562 per tola, down from Rs431,562 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,286, dropping to Rs365,708 from Rs369,994, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs3,929, reaching Rs335,244 compared with Rs339,173 the previous day.

In the international market, gold was being traded at $4,042 per ounce, registering a drop of $50 from Wednesday’s price of $4,092.

Silver prices also saw a downward trend. The rate of silver per tola fell by Rs93 to Rs5,329, compared to Rs5,422 a day earlier, while the price of 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs80 to Rs4,568 from Rs4,648.

International silver stood at $50.57 per ounce, down $0.93 from the previous level of $51.50.

Gold trends

The growing availability of digital financial tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets.

These advancements are enabling retail investors, particularly in the Gulf region, to participate in a market once dominated by institutional players.

Recent movements in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.