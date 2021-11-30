Gold rates drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday extended a downward trend in the domestic market as the price of per told gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1200 in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the price of per told gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1200 to Rs112,600 in Pakistan.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs1028 to Rs 105,110.

US dollar

The Pakistan rupee strengthened by 0.49 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the US dollar closed at Rs 175.71 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 176.20.

The buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 176.6 and Rs 178.1 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 71 paisas and closed at Rs 199.04 against the last day’s trading of Rs 198.56, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).