Gold rates drop today in Pakistan — December 10, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, following a dip in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The rate of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs1,200, dropping to Rs440,662 from Rs441,862 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs377,796, compared with Rs378,825 on Tuesday. The rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also declined by Rs943 to Rs346,325.

International market

In global trade, gold prices slipped by $12, settling at $4,207.

Silver Rates

In contrast, silver prices recorded an increase. Per tola silver rose by Rs265 to Rs6,367, while 10 grams of silver increased by Rs227 to Rs5,458.

International silver prices also climbed by $2.65 to $60.95.

Gold trends

The expanding availability of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment apps, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets.

These developments are enabling retail investors, especially in the Gulf region, to participate in a market that was once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect continued global demand and increased investor caution amid persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment option. Beyond its value as a commodity, it is widely regarded as a dependable store of wealth and a hedge against inflation.

As volatility in financial markets intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern investment strategies.