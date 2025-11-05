Gold rates drop today in Pakistan — November 5, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan fell on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in line with a downward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,000 to Rs419,362 per tola, compared to Rs420,362 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs857 to Rs359,535, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold fell by Rs678 to Rs329,585, as per the APGJSA.

International market

In the international market, gold prices decreased by $10, settling at $3,970 per ounce.

Silver

Meanwhile, silver rates in the local market remained unchanged, with 24-karat silver traded at Rs5,022 per tola and Rs4,305 per 10 grams. International silver prices also stayed stable at $47.60 per ounce, the association reported.

Gold trends

The rise of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These developments have empowered retail investors, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, to engage in what was once a market dominated by institutional players.

The recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and growing investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.