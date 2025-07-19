Gold rates rise again in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates have continued to rise, with a further increase recorded on Saturday, 19 July 2025, following yesterday’s upward trend, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The gold rates of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs. 2,600 and were traded at Rs. 360,200

on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs. 357,600 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs. 2,236 to Rs. 308,820 from Rs. 306,584, and for 10 grams of 22 Karat, it went up by Rs. 2,038 to Rs. 283,083 from Rs. 281,045.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver increased by Rs. 71 and Rs. 62 to Rs. 4,083 and Rs. 3,501, respectively.

The gold rates in the international market increased by $1 to $3,352 from $3,326, whereas that of silver saw a slight decline of $0.1 to $38.18 from 38.28, the Association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has long been regarded as a stable and reliable investment, particularly during periods marked by inflation, geopolitical tension, and economic uncertainty. Historically serving as both a form of currency and a symbol of wealth, it remains a preferred asset for investors seeking security amidst market volatility.

The evolution of digital finance, through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading services, and other digital solutions, has significantly expanded access to gold markets. This shift has enabled even small-scale investors, especially in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways previously reserved for institutional players.

Current gold rate fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in the face of unresolved economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the gold rate plays a particularly vital role, shaping investment behaviour and consumer preferences. Amid ongoing economic pressures, tangible assets like gold have gained favour for both ornamental and investment purposes.

For informed decision-making, staying abreast of daily gold rate movements is essential, whether one is investing in bullion or purchasing jewellery.