Gold rates hit record high in Pakistan – December 12, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Friday, December 12, 2025, in line with a sharp increase in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The rate of 24-karat gold per tola rise by Rs10,700, reaching Rs454,262, up from Rs443,562 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs9,174 to Rs389,456, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold climbed by Rs8,410 to Rs357,014.

In the global market, gold prices jumped by $107, reaching $4,319.

Silver prices

Silver prices also saw an upward trend. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs232, reaching Rs6,684, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs199 to Rs5,730. International silver prices increased by $2.32 to $64.12.

Gold trends

The expanding availability of digital financial tools—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment apps, and fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets.

These developments are enabling retail investors, especially in the Gulf region, to participate in a market that was once dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices reflect continued global demand and increased investor caution amid persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment option. Beyond its value as a commodity, it is widely regarded as a dependable store of wealth and a hedge against inflation.

As volatility in financial markets intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern investment strategies.