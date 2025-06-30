Gold Rates in Oman Today- June 30, 2025

Muscat, Oman – June 30, 2025: Gold rates in Oman have shown slight fluctuations but remain robust, reflecting global market trends and local demand. As of today, the price of 24-karat gold per gram stands at OMR 41.85, while 22-karat gold is priced at OMR 39.65 per gram, according to data from multiple sources.

These rates align closely with international benchmarks, driven by a mix of global economic factors and Oman’s cultural affinity for gold, particularly during festive seasons.

Current Gold Prices in Oman

24-Karat Gold : OMR 41.85 per gram, OMR 488.13 per tola, OMR 1,301.68 per ounce

: OMR 41.85 per gram, OMR 488.13 per tola, OMR 1,301.68 per ounce 22-Karat Gold : OMR 39.65 per gram, OMR 462.47 per tola, OMR 1,233.25 per ounce

: OMR 39.65 per gram, OMR 462.47 per tola, OMR 1,233.25 per ounce 21-Karat Gold : OMR 36.99 per gram

: OMR 36.99 per gram 18-Karat Gold: OMR 31.70 per gram

Yesterday’s rates were slightly higher, with 24-karat gold at OMR 41.90 per gram and 22-karat at OMR 39.75 per gram, indicating a marginal daily decline. However, over the past two weeks, prices have remained relatively stable, with 24-karat gold fluctuating between OMR 41.40 and OMR 42.65 per gram.

Alternative sources report a slightly lower 22-karat gold price at OMR 37.70 per gram, reflecting a weekly decline of 0.63 OMR (-1.65%). Meanwhile, GoldPricesDubai.com recorded 24-karat gold at OMR 40.70 per gram and 22-karat at OMR 37.31 per gram as of May 29, 2025, suggesting some variance across platforms. These differences may stem from additional fees, such as commissions or labor charges, which can vary by jeweler.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices

Gold rates in Oman are heavily influenced by global market dynamics, including supply and demand, currency strength, and geopolitical events. The recent stability in prices follows a global trend, with gold often seen as a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainty. Local demand, particularly during wedding seasons and festivals, also plays a significant role in price movements. The absence of high import duties in Oman compared to countries like India makes gold relatively more affordable, boosting its appeal for both investors and jewelry buyers.

Local traders note that the price of gold per ounce in Oman reached a yearly high of OMR 1,315.71 on April 21, 2025, and a low of OMR 881.76 on April 30, 2024, reflecting a 44.93% increase over the past year. Today’s spot price of OMR 1,274.03 per ounce underscores gold’s continued strength in the market.

Market Outlook

Analysts predict that gold rates in Oman will remain steady over the next two weeks, with 24-karat gold expected to hover around OMR 42.03 per gram and 22-karat around OMR 39.88 per gram. In two months, forecasts suggest a slight dip to OMR 41.73 for